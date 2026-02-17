DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals, DCM Shriram International debut after demerger

Listing After Demerger:

DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals (DSFCL) and DCM Shriram International Ltd (DCMSIL), the two demerged companies from DCM Shriram Industries, debuted on the bourses at 10 AM today. DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals shares opened ₹10.58 or 17.46 per cent lower at

₹50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as against the demerger price of ₹60.58. On the BSE, the counter started trading at ₹50, down ₹8.50 or 14.53 per cent as against the issue price of ₹58.50. DCM Shriram International shares also opened in the red on the NSE, losing ₹11.08 apiece or 18.29 per cent to start its secondary market journey at ₹49.50 against the demerger price of ₹60.58 on NSE. However, the scrip opened positive on the BSE at ₹59, up ₹0.50 or 0.85 per cent against the issue price of ₹58.50. It made a low of ₹50 soon after the

listing. At

the time of listing, DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals and DCM Shriram International commanded a market valuation of ₹426.26 crore and ₹513.25 crore, respectively, according to BSE data. Both DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals and DCM Shriram International have been admitted to dealings in the list of 'T' Group

Securities.

DCM Shriram demerger record date, ratio

DCM

Shriram Industries had set December 26, 2026 as the record date for its demerger exercise. The demerger involved creating two listed entities -- DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd and DCM Shriram International Ltd. DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals will house the chemical undertaking of DCM Shriram Industries while DCM Shriram International will focus on the manufacturing infrastructure and defence and

aerospace. DCM

Shriram Industries had fixed the demerger ratio at 1:1:1, meaning one share of the both new companies, carrying a face value of Rs 2, was given to the eligible shareholders for every one share held in the

former. Meanwhile

, shares of DCM Shriram Industries, the residual company, traded 0.15 per cent lower at ₹39.34

. Its shares have

52-week range of ₹63.05 - ₹36 and the company's market valuation stood at ₹341.01 crore, according to exchange data.