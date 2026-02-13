Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO Calendar: Quiet mainboard; Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance debut eyed

IPO Calendar: Quiet mainboard; Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance debut eyed

Upcoming IPO List: Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance are set to make their stock market debut on Monday, February 16, 2026

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: The primary market activity is expected to remain limited in the week ahead, with no fresh mainboard issues lined up for subscription. However, investor focus will remain on listings, as Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance are set to make their stock market debut on Monday, February 16, 2026.
 
On the SME front, activity continues to hold steady. Fractal Industries will open its ₹49 crore public issue for subscription at the start of the week, while Marushika Technology is scheduled to list on Thursday, February 19, 2026, keeping the smaller issue segment active.

Here are the key details of the IPOs coming next week:

Fractal Industries

Fractal Industries, a garment manufacturing and supply chain company, is set to launch its IPO on Monday, February 16, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹49 crore through a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The price band has been set at ₹205 to ₹216 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,59,200 to participate in this IPO.
 
  
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 13

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex tanks 900 pts; Nifty below 25,550; Muthoot Finance down 12%

Rategain Travel Technologies share price today

Rategain Travel Technologies tanks 16% to over 5-month low post Q3 result

Tata Group's hospitality arm and Taj Hotels' parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Indian Hotels slips 4% despite strong Q3 show; brokerages stay bullish

initial public offerings, IPO

Fractal Analytics listing on Feb 16; grey market hints at discounted debut

IEX share price today

APTEL dismisses IEX's plea to quash market-coupling order; stock drops 5%

IPO listings next week

In the mainboard segment, Fractal Analytics will make its debut on the bourses on February 16. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The maiden public issue received an overall subscription of 2.66 times. On Friday, the unlisted shares of Fractal Analytics were trading at ₹889, a discount of ₹11 or 1.22 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹900. 
 
Aye Finance is scheduled to list on the exchanges on February 16. The allotment of shares was finalised on February 12. The issue received a muted investor response with an overall subscription of 1.04 times. On Friday, the unlisted shares of Aye Finance were trading almost flat at ₹129.35, a marginal premium of 0.27 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹129.

More From This Section

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens Feb 24: Check price band, size, dates

WeWork

Bombay High Court disposes final writ against WeWork India's IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Fractal Industries IPO opens on Feb 16: Check GMP, key dates, price band

ipo market listing share market

Bonfiglioli Transmissions files DRHP for IPO; promoter to reduce stake

initial public offering, IPO

Fractal Analytics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Markets IPOs SME IPOs IPO GMP IPO Tracker IPO Calendar share market BSE BSE SME NSE SME platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance