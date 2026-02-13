IPO Calendar: Quiet mainboard; Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance debut eyed

IPO Calendar: The primary market activity is expected to remain limited in the week ahead, with no fresh mainboard issues lined up for subscription. However, investor focus will remain on listings, as Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance are set to make their stock market debut on Monday, February 16, 2026.

On the SME front, activity continues to hold steady. Fractal Industries will open its ₹49 crore public issue for subscription at the start of the week, while Marushika Technology is scheduled to list on Thursday, February 19, 2026, keeping the smaller issue segment active.

Here are the key details of the IPOs coming next week:

Fractal Industries

Fractal Industries, a garment manufacturing and supply chain company, is set to launch its IPO on Monday, February 16, 2026. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹49 crore through a fresh issue of 2.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The price band has been set at ₹205 to ₹216 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹2,59,200 to participate in this IPO.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Monday, February 23, 2026.

IPO listings next week

In the mainboard segment, Fractal Analytics will make its debut on the bourses on February 16. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The maiden public issue received an overall subscription of 2.66 times. On Friday, the unlisted shares of Fractal Analytics were trading at ₹889, a discount of ₹11 or 1.22 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹900.

Aye Finance is scheduled to list on the exchanges on February 16. The allotment of shares was finalised on February 12. The issue received a muted investor response with an overall subscription of 1.04 times. On Friday, the unlisted shares of Aye Finance were trading almost flat at ₹129.35, a marginal premium of 0.27 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹129.