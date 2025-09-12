Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi board clears IPO rule relaxations, new norms for foreign investors

Sebi board clears IPO rule relaxations, new norms for foreign investors

Among the proposals approved included relaxing the minimum IPO requirements for very large companies, and also extending the timeline for them to meet minimum public shareholding norms

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

In its board meeting, Sebi approved a proposal to make it easier for low-risk foreign investors to participate in the Indian securities market with the introduction of a single window access. This is aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market regulator Sebi's board on Friday cleared significant reforms, focusing on IPO regulations, simplified entry for foreign investors, and a new framework for anchor investors in public issues.

This was the third board meeting chaired by Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey who assumed office on March 1.

Among the proposals approved included relaxing the minimum IPO requirements for very large companies, and also extending the timeline for them to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

In its board meeting, Sebi approved a proposal to make it easier for low-risk foreign investors to participate in the Indian securities market with the introduction of a single window access. This is aimed at simplifying compliance and enhancing the country's attractiveness as an investment destination.

 

To enhance the attractiveness of IPOs for global funds, Sebi decided to revamp share-allocation framework for anchor investors in companies' maiden public offerings.

Additionally, it has been decided to overhaul the governance framework of market infrastructure institutions including stock exchanges by mandating the appointment of two executive directors (EDs) to bolster operational oversight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Infosys

After Infosys, TCS, Wipro may follow with buyback amid stock rout: Analysts

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee advances on Fed cut hopes; ends 16 paise higher at 88.28/$

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market Close: Sensex adds 356 pts, Nifty at 25,114; metal, financials shine; FMCG, PSBs drag

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee rebounds from record lows amid Fed cut bets; opens higher at 88.38/$

Infrastructure, project financing

Dilip Buildcon extends rally, soars 22% in 3 days; stock nears 52-week high

Topics : SEBI IPO Foreign investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon