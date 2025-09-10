Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Fundamentum says its India fund gave 35% returns, expands strategy

Fundamentum says its India fund gave 35% returns, expands strategy

VC firm led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani pivots to two-pronged approach targeting scale-up investments and AI startups as Fund II outperforms peers

Nandan Nilekani, Fundamentum

Nandan Nilekani, Fundamentum

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fundamentum Partnership, the venture capital firm co-founded by Nandan Nilekani, said its flagship growth fund has been generating 35 per cent internal rate of return, performance that has prompted the firm to launch a dual-track investment strategy targeting the country’s underserved scale-up market and emerging artificial intelligence sector.
 
The firm claimed that its Fund II, launched in 2022, has been outperforming most growth-stage funds in India as the country’s startup ecosystem matures. The performance has prompted Fundamentum to split its investment approach between dedicated teams for Series B rounds and deep-technology ventures.
 
“We are ready to take the next step with a two-pronged strategy under the Fundamentum brand,” said Nilekani, co-founder and general partner, Fundamentum.
 
 
“The Indian ecosystem is at an inflection point, we are witnessing both the rapid scaling of growth-stage companies and the emergence of globally competitive AI and DeepTech ventures,” he said.
 
Fundamentum will continue to make new investments from Fund II while actively supporting the existing portfolio as companies advance to their next stage of growth. Fundamentum is expanding its investment

Also Read

Suhora Technologies

Suhora, Satellogic partner for exclusive Earth observation in India, Nepal

airtel bharti airtel

In a first, Bharti Airtel ties up with Perplexity to offer AI to userspremium

Delhi metro

Making PPPs work for metro-rails: Early land acquisition is non-negotiable

IND vs UAE

India vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: Surya and co. begin campaign; Toss at 7:30 PM IST

Indian Railways

Union cabinet clears Rs 7,616 cr rail and highway projects in Bihar

 
platform with a two-pronged strategy under its brand, deploying dedicated expertise across these opportunity sets.
 
The “scale-up sector-agnostic investing” strategy would be led by Sanjeev Aggarwal, co-founder and general partner. The Indian VC landscape is crowded at the early stages and dominated by global growth funds at the late stages. 
 
However, the scale-up ‘Series B’ space is still relatively underserved by specialised investors. 
 
The ‘AI and DeepTech’ strategy would be led by Ashish Kumar, co-founder and general partner. The practice
 
will focus on spotting opportunities at the right inflection points, irrespective of the stage. It will support entrepreneurs through patient capital and a proprietary tech & data platform.
 
“Each of these frontiers demands dedicated expertise, conviction, and long-term commitment,” said Nilekani.
 
“Both (Sanjeev and Ashish) bring a distinct edge that positions Fundamentum strongly for the road ahead
 
and reflect our commitment to back outstanding founders. As we steer into this next phase, the team at Fundamentum continues to stay deeply focused on realising returns from the investments made by the fund,” he said.
 
Fund II has to date made nine investments in tech-led firms across consumer internet, Bharat, fintech, B2B commerce, enterprise tech, and emerging sectors in India. The portfolio is recording 80 per cent revenue growth over the last one year.
 
“Fund II’s performance validates the potential of growth-stage opportunities in India,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal.
 
“Tech startups today are achieving scale much faster than their predecessors, driven by rapid consumer adoption and the strength of India’s digital rails,” he said.
 

More From This Section

IPO, Initial public offerings

Shringar House IPO subscribed 2 times on Day 1 with strong demand

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital launches IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

initial public offerings, IPO

TechD Cybersecurity sets IPO price band at ₹183-193/share for ₹39 crore IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

IPO alert: Prozeal Green Energy, Neilsoft get Sebi approval to raise funds

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi notifies easier delisting rules for PSUs with 90% govt holding

Topics : Company News Public-private partnerships

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon