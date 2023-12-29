Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

Solar panel maker Waaree Energies on Friday filed fresh preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO)

IPO

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar panel maker Waaree Energies on Friday filed fresh preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 3,000 crore and Offer For Sale (OFS) of 32 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Those selling shares in the OFS include promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Private Ltd and shareholders -- Chandurkar Investments Private Ltd and Samir Surendra Shah.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for setting up the 6GW (gigawatt) of Ingot Wafer, Solar Cell and Solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Waaree Energies, one of the major players in the solar energy industry in India, is focused on PV module manufacturing with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023.
The Mumbai-based firm has a substantial order book as of November 2023, the pending order book of solar PV modules was 20.16 GW which included domestic orders, export orders, and franchisee orders and 3.75 GW of orders for subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas Inc. located in the US.
Earlier, the company had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in September 2021, for floating an IPO but deferred the maiden public issue.
The issue comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 1,350 crore and an OFS of 40,07,500 equity shares by existing shareholders and promoters.
Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd, SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Also Read

Agilus Diagnostics files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Medi Assist files IPO papers with Sebi again; public issue entirely an OFS

Azad Engineering receives Sebi's approval to raise Rs 740 crore IPO

RK Swamy files DHRP with SEBI; first-ever IPO by integrated marketing firm

BLS E-Services files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

Azad Engineering shares settle with over 29% premium in debut trade

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

12 companies raise nearly Rs 9,000 crore in December through IPOs

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Renewable energy policy solar energy Solar panels solar park initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon