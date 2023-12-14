Sensex (1.40%)
70561.44 + 976.84
Nifty (1.27%)
21191.50 + 265.15
Nifty Midcap (1.25%)
45510.35 + 563.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.13%)
6890.50 + 76.75
Nifty Bank (1.53%)
47810.50 + 718.25
Heatmap

Azad Engineering receives Sebi's approval to raise Rs 740 crore IPO

Azad Engineering supplies products to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries

IPO

In Sebi's parlance, obtaining its observation letter means its go-ahead to float an IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Azad Engineering Ltd has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 740-crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The Hyderabad-based firm, which filed its preliminary IPO papers in September, obtained the regulator's observation letter on December 5, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In Sebi's parlance, obtaining its observation letter means its go-ahead to float an IPO.
According to the draft papers, the company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore by a promoter and investors.
The OFS consists of sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 170 crore by promoter Rakesh Chopdar, Rs 280 crore by Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities Fund, and Rs 50 crore by DMI Finance.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure of the company, payment of debt, and general corporate purposes.
Azad Engineering supplies products to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries.
The company's customers include General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy, Eaton Aerospace, and MAN Energy Solutions SE.
Earlier this month, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, which runs hotels under the "The Park" brand, health-tech firm Medi Assist Healthcare Services, cryogenic tank maker Inox India and luxury furniture brand Stanley Lifestyles received Sebi's nod to float IPO.

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Azad Engineering Ltd submits application for Rs 740 cr IPO with Sebi

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

Tankers pressed into service in Shimla as water supply remains disrupted

Auto component maker Happy Forgings to launch Rs 1,008 crore IPO on Dec 19

Tata Capital eyes fashion brand Rare Rabbit at $300 mn valuation: Reports

Volvo Car India to hike prices up to 2% from Jan due to rising input costs

Gautam Adani's copper foray may further tighten global supply of ore

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiaries

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO activity IPO India IPO market Piramal Finance Piramal Enterprise

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon