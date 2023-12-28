Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Azad Engineering shares settle with over 29% premium in debut trade

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 720, up 37.40%. Shares of the company ended at Rs 673.25 per piece, a jump of 28.48%

initial public offerings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Azad Engineering Ltd ended with a premium of over 29 per cent against the issue price of Rs 524 on the first day of trade on Thursday.
The stock made its debut at Rs 710, reflecting a jump of 35.49 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 38.83 per cent to Rs 727.50. Shares of the company ended at Rs 677.10 apiece, rallying 29.21 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 720, up 37.40 per cent. Shares of the company ended at Rs 673.25 per piece, a jump of 28.48 per cent.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,002.54 crore.
In volume terms, 7.80 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.51 crore shares on the NSE during the day.
In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 371.95 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38. The Nifty climbed 123.95 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at a fresh record of 21,778.70.
The initial share sale of Azad Engineering received 80.60 times subscription on the last day of offer on Friday.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore.
The IPO had a price range of Rs 499-524 a share.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding capital expenditure of the company, payment of debt, and general corporate purposes.
Azad Engineering supplies products to global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the aerospace and defence, energy, and oil and gas industries.
The company's customers include General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Siemens Energy, Eaton Aerospace, and MAN Energy Solutions SE.

Also Read

Bihar CM Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

Azad Engineering makes strong debut; lists at 37% premium over issue price

Implementing UCC not easy like revoking Article 370: Ghulam Nabi Azad

SC verdict on Article 370 unfortunate but we have to accept it: Azad

YouTube now offers high quality 1080p video on web for premium subscribers

Firstcry's parent firm Brainbees Solutions files papers to go public

12 companies raise nearly Rs 9,000 crore in December through IPOs

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

Half a dozen companies to get listed this week in Indian equity market

Main-board IPOs weather global headwinds, collect Rs 52,000-cr in 2023

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon