Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Medi Assist files IPO papers with Sebi again; public issue entirely an OFS

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

IPO

Representational image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.
This is the company's second attempt to go public.
Earlier, it had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May 2011, for floating an IPO but deferred the maiden public issue amid pandemic-induced rough market conditions.
According to the fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday, the initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of up to 2.8 crore equity shares of Medi Assist by promoters and existing shareholders.
Those selling shares in the offer for sale include Vikram Jit Singh Chhatwal, Medimatter Health Management, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd, Bessemer Health Capital LLC, and Investcorp Private Equity Fund I.
Since the issue is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Also Read

BLS E-Services files draft papers with Sebi to garner funds via IPO

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Sebi to auction properties of 7 cos on Aug 21 to recover investors' money

Unifi Capital, 7 individuals pay Rs 38 lakh to settle case with Sebi

RK Swamy files DHRP with SEBI; first-ever IPO by integrated marketing firm

Shares trade in green as Fed weighs inflation risks, yields steady

Jio Financial's exclusion from BSE indices postponed by another 3 days

Ant Group sells 3.6% stake in Paytm for Rs 2,037 cr via open market

Market regulator Sebi mulls new fee collection system for advisors

Market regulator Sebi mulls steps to limit finfluencers' influence

Explaining the reason for going public, the company said it is aimed at achieving the benefit of listing equity shares on the stock exchanges and carrying out OFS for the selling shareholders.
Bengaluru-based Medi Assist is a health-tech and insurtech company focused on administering health benefits across employers, retail members, and public health schemes.
Axis Capital, Nuvama Wealth Management, IIFL Securities, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon