WeWork India secures Sebi nod for IPO; 43.7 million shares to be offered

WeWork India Management, a flexible office space provider majorly promoted and owned by Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, has received approval for its initial public offering (IPO) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The company had submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in February 2025. In March 2025, Sebi had put the IPO in abeyance. Last week (8 July), the regulator informed that the IPO was taken out of abeyance.
The IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 43.7 million equity shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.
The OFS comprises up to 3.34 crore equity shares by Embassy Buildcon LLP (promoter selling shareholder) and up to 1.02 crore equity shares by 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited (investor selling shareholder).
The company’s net debt stood at ₹529.43 crore as of September 2024. In the financial year 2024 (FY24), its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,665.14 crore, against ₹1,314.52 crore in FY23.
In FY24, the company incurred a loss of ₹135.77 crore, compared to a loss of ₹146.81 crore in FY23.
The company offers workspaces by designing, building and operating them. As of 30 June 2024, grade-A properties accounted for approximately 93 per cent of its portfolio. As of 30 September 2024, WeWork India’s portfolio comprised 94,440 desks across 59 operational centres, with an aggregate leaseable area of 6.48 million square feet.
WeWork India’s centres are located in tier-1 cities in India — Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Delhi and Chennai. The company is the Indian arm of US-based WeWork Global, a flexible office space provider with approximately 600 wholly owned and licensed locations across 35 countries.