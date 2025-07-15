Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / WeWork India secures Sebi nod for IPO; 43.7 million shares to be offered

WeWork India secures Sebi nod for IPO; 43.7 million shares to be offered

WeWork India's IPO comprises an OFS by Embassy Buildcon and 1 Ariel Way Tenant Ltd with no proceeds to the company and includes 94,440 desks across 59 centres

WeWork

The company offers workspaces by designing, building and operating them | Photo: Bloomberg

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

WeWork India Management, a flexible office space provider majorly promoted and owned by Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, has received approval for its initial public offering (IPO) from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
 
The company had submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in February 2025. In March 2025, Sebi had put the IPO in abeyance. Last week (8 July), the regulator informed that the IPO was taken out of abeyance.
 
The IPO comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 43.7 million equity shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the offer proceeds will be received by the selling shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes. 
 

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Upcoming IPO! STUDDS receives green signal from Sebi to go public; details

PremiumStock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

These 2 stocks trade at 60% discount to IPO price; time to buy? Chart check

WeWork

WeWork India gets Sebi nod for IPO; Embassy Buildcon to sell stake

IPO

Anthem Biosciences IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO gmp

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO in demand; oversubscription surpasses 12x, GMP up 43%

The OFS comprises up to 3.34 crore equity shares by Embassy Buildcon LLP (promoter selling shareholder) and up to 1.02 crore equity shares by 1 Ariel Way Tenant Limited (investor selling shareholder).
 
The company’s net debt stood at ₹529.43 crore as of September 2024. In the financial year 2024 (FY24), its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,665.14 crore, against ₹1,314.52 crore in FY23.
 
In FY24, the company incurred a loss of ₹135.77 crore, compared to a loss of ₹146.81 crore in FY23.
 
The company offers workspaces by designing, building and operating them. As of 30 June 2024, grade-A properties accounted for approximately 93 per cent of its portfolio.  As of 30 September 2024, WeWork India’s portfolio comprised 94,440 desks across 59 operational centres, with an aggregate leaseable area of 6.48 million square feet.
 
WeWork India’s centres are located in tier-1 cities in India — Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Delhi and Chennai. The company is the Indian arm of US-based WeWork Global, a flexible office space provider with approximately 600 wholly owned and licensed locations across 35 countries.

More From This Section

PremiumGIFT City, HFT, stamp duty refund, Jump Trading,

Gift City may see its first IPO soon, marking a new era for unlisted firms

ipo market listing share market

Travel Food Services slips on mkt debut; Anthem subscribed 73% on Day 1

initial public offering, IPO

Smartworks Coworking IPO subscribed 13.45 times on final bidding day

ipo market listing share market

Anthem Biosciences IPO subscribed 73 pc on Day 1 of offer

PremiumMarket Lens, HNIs, IPOs, stock market listing

With halved gains & shaky sentiment, IPOs struggle to attract retail, HNIs

Topics : IPOs Markets initial public offering IPO WeWork India WeWork

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon