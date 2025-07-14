Monday, July 14, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Travel Food Services slips on mkt debut; Anthem subscribed 73% on Day 1

Travel Food Services slips on mkt debut; Anthem subscribed 73% on Day 1

The ₹583-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd garnered 13.45 times(x) subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday

Smartworks Coworking Spaces has raised ₹173.64 crore from anchor investors.The company has fixed a price band of ₹387-407 per share for its IPO

BS Reporter
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Travel Food Services slips on market debut
 
Shares of Travel Food Services, which operates quick-service restaurants and lounges at airports, ended below their issue price during their trading debut on Monday. After hitting a high of ₹1,130 and a low of ₹1,066, the stock ended at ₹1,073 compared to IPO price of ₹1,100. At the last close, the company was valued at ₹14,130 crore. Travel Food’s ₹2,000-crore IPO had garnered less than 3 times subscription on Wednesday. 
 
In FY25, the company reported a net profit of₹380 crore on revenues of ₹1,688 crore. As of March 25, Travel Food operated 442 travel QSRs and 37 lounges across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong
 
 
Smartworks Coworking subscribed 13.45 x 
 
The ₹583-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd garnered 13.45 times (x) subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday. The three-day IPO received bids for 13,99,08,852 shares against 1,04,01,828 shares on offer, as per NSE. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted 24.41 times subscription. Non-Institutional Investors part got subscribed 22.78 times and retail individual investors  part received 3.53 x subscription.

Anthem subscribed 73% on Day 1
 
The initial public offer of Anthem Biosciences Ltd got subscribed  73 per cent on the first day of share sale on Monday.
 
The initial share sale received bids for 3,21,13,406 shares against 4,40,70,682 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
 
Non-institutional Investors category garnered 1.55 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 58 per cent. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 37 per cent subscription.
 
Anthem Biosciences has raised ₹1,016 crore from anchor investors.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

