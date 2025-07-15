Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Spunweb Nonwoven IPO in demand; oversubscription surpasses 12x, GMP up 43%

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO in demand; oversubscription surpasses 12x, GMP up 43%

In the grey market, the company's unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹138 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹42 per share or approximately 43.75 per cent

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO subscription status

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO subscription details: The initial public offering (IPO) of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics maker, Spunweb Nonwoven, continues to receive overwhelming demand among the investors on the second day of subscription.  As of 10:54 AM on July 15, the public offering has received bids for 5,62,29,600 equity shares against 45,48,000 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 12.36 times, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The trading of Spunweb Nonwoven in the unofficial market also points to continued interest from investors. In the grey market, the company’s unlisted shares were exchanging hands at around ₹138 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹42 per share or approximately 43.75 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band, according to the sources tracking grey market activities.
 

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO issue size, price band

The ₹60.98 crore public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of 63.5 lakh equity shares. The public issue is being offered in a price band of ₹90–₹96 per share, with a lot size of 2,400 shares. A retail investor can to bid for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares) and in multiples of 1,200 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment of ₹2,30,400.  CHECK SMARTWORKS COWORKING SPACES IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO objective

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, the funds raised through the IPO will be used for meeting working capital requirements, investing in its wholly owned subsidiary Spunweb India Pvt. Ltd. (SIPL), repayment of certain borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO allotment date, listing date

The three-day subscription window will close on July 16, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, 2025, with shares credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on July 18. Spunweb Nonwoven shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on July 21, 2025.
 

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Vivro Financial Services is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.  ALSO READ | Anthem Biosciences IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 77%, NIIs lead

About Spunweb Nonwoven 

Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven manufactures and supplies non-woven fabrics for various applications. The company's products include nonwoven fabric, laminated, and UV-treated nonwoven fabric, used in industries such as hygiene, medical, packaging, and construction. Spunweb Nonwoven operates a state-of-the-art testing facility and exports its products to countries in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, and offers a range of products, including hydrophobic, hydrophilic, and UV-treated fabrics.
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Tejas Networks slips 10%, hits 52-wk low on weak Q1; revenue tanks 87% YoY

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts as Infy, HDFC Bank lead; SMIDs gain; Bank, auto indices up 1%

TATA Tech

Tata Technologies shares rise 4% on posting Q1 results; buy or sell?

PremiumThe number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April low

trading

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares surge 7% on Q1 business update; details here

Topics : IPO GMP SME IPOs NSE SME platform initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time IPO allotment IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon