Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

The schemes fall in three different categories — two each in equity and hybrid and one in debt. At the time of launch, Bajaj Finserv MF had stated their plans to offer a wide range of products, both on the active and passive sides.

The latest entrant in the mutual fund (MF) industry, Bajaj Finserv MF, has sought the regulator's approval for its initial set of offerings. It has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for five schemes — arbitrage fund, large and midcap fund, liquid fund, balanced advantage fund and flexicap fund.