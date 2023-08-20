HDFC MF pares 2.12% stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) has pared 2.12 per cent stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) between February 28 and August 17, held by its schemes.

The MF, informing the bourses, said it held a 7.4 per cent stake in GRSE as on February 28, and this has come down to 5.28 per cent as on August 17.

HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund is the MF scheme that holds a stake in GRSE. As on June 30, this scheme held a 6.04 per cent stake in the company, BSE data showed.

On the other hand, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held a 3.11 per cent stake in GRSE as on June 30, 2023. The government holds 74.5 per cent of the city-based PSU.

GRSE shares rose 28.53 per cent during the week to close at Rs 748.55 in NSE with a high volume of trading.

Foreign Portfolio Investors hold 3.11 per cent in the PSU warship maker as on June 30.

Also Read Cochin Shipyard partners with ASAP Kerala to impart skill training to youth Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging Five men lost on Titanic sub were bound by their love of exploration Navy's Submarine Vaghsheer begins sea trials, to be commissioned next year Prez launches Navy's advanced stealth frigate INS Vindhyagiri in Kolkata ESG funds continue to see outflow, Rs 520 cr pulled out in June quarter New entrants slow off the blocks in top-heavy mutual fund industry Mutual funds' retail asset growth pips the overall AUM, shows data SIP inflows top Rs 15,000 crore, help offset redemption pressure India equity MF inflows drop in July as large-caps drag: Industry data

Other PSU port stocks like Mazgaon Dock and Cochin Shipyard also rose during the week.