MF investors take foot off the pedal as FPIs re-enter, market heats up

Mutual funds' equity buying hit a four-month low in June at Rs 20,359 crore as stocks extended their winning run from election-day lows, providing fewer opportunities for money managers to bargain hunt. Positive inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) after two months and a possible moderation in net inflow into equity schemes could have led to a moderation in MF buying in June.

MFs had bought equities worth Rs 48,099 crore in May 2024, the highest ever deployment in the equity market in a calendar month. In March and April, they made net buying of Rs 44,233 crore and Rs 32,824 crore, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some experts attributed the decline in June to profit booking. "The month of June 2024 was crucial with election results being declared. A lot of money was invested with the hope of booking profits in the election month. The market is fairly valued at the moment, and the inflows into SIPs are expected to remain steady," said Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth.

The gains in key benchmark indices were the highest in six months in June. Nifty 50 and Sensex surged nearly 7 per cent during the month despite the fall on the day of the election result. The market was supported by a reversal in foreign investments. FPIs bought a net of Rs 24,387 crore worth of stocks last month vis-a-vis a pullout of Rs 22,159 crore in May.

The decline in MF investment in June is in line with the trend seen in the past few years. Investors have put in higher amounts into equity funds during periods of market correction and stayed on the sidelines during phases of sharp run-up.

However, mutual fund officials and investment advisors caution that this approach may not be suitable for everyone, unless the investor has an overly aggressive equity exposure.

"In an economy that is headed to double from here onwards in the next few years, we will possibly see the market reaching new highs in the future, too. So it is always prudent to remain invested in the markets as per your asset allocation. People who leave the market leave the incredible compounding power of the Indian economy," said Swarup Anand Mohanty, vice chairman and CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India.

Investment advisor Vishal Dhawal said investors should take a staggered approach in the present scenario to bring down the impact of downside volatility in the near term.

"Valuations are at a premium. In such periods, investors with a shorter-time horizon are at a higher risk. The right approach is to enter with a longer-term horizon and invest through the systematic investment plan (SIP) or the systematic transfer plan (STP) route," he said, adding that choosing to stay on the sidelines can be a risky approach unless the investor is over-exposed to equities vis-a-vis the investment plan.

Despite the sharp month-on-month decline, MFs equity purchases in CY 2024 are already at par with the record buying seen in CY 2022. MFs have bought shares worth Rs 1.83 trillion so far in CY 2024 compared to Rs 1.86 trillion buying seen in CY 2022. In the previous year, the tally stood at Rs 1.76 trillion, shows data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).