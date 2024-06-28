Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Prudential MF adds Energy Opportunities Fund to thematic line-up

Expects growing power demand, government's renewable push to generate value for investors

mutual fund investment

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) has announced the launch of Energy Opportunities Fund, a thematic scheme which will look to ride the energy growth demand wave and capture the emerging opportunities in the renewables space.

"Energy is the cornerstone of industrial growth and economic development. With the ongoing transition towards renewable energy and the government's focus on achieving net-zero emissions, the energy theme offers significant growth potential. Through this scheme, investors can gain access to a diversified portfolio of companies across the energy value chain," said Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fund's investment universe will range from power ancillaries like engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms in the energy space to green energy and renewables, apart from the value chains of oil, gas, and power sectors.

The fund house said that a dedicated scheme in the sector makes sense as the government has brought in various reforms and there is clarity on the next five years' plan. The valuations, according to the fund house, are also comparatively better.

"Even after the theme outperforming the broader market, valuations remain reasonable. Nifty Energy Index trailing PE is at 13.5x compared to Nifty 50 trailing PE at 21.4x," the fund house said.

At present, there is only one thematic scheme—SBI Energy Opportunities Fund—investing in the energy sector and related stocks. DSP MF and Tata MF also have a related offering. The three funds together manage nearly Rs 10,500 crore.

Also Read

energy, electricity

Delhi's peak power demand grew 3.8x on hot & humid days in a year: Report

Coal mine, Coal

China, India moderate imports of thermal coal, North Asian buyers strong

Thermal power plant load factor to remain healthy at 70% in FY25: ICRA

Thermal power plant load factor to remain healthy at 70% in FY25: ICRA

power, electricity

Delhi's peak power demand at new high of 8656 MW, day after creating record

energy, electricity

Day after load crash, power ministry says have enough power capacity

Topics : power demand forecast Renewable energy policy ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon