ICICI Prudential MF to float energy-focused fund; NFO to open on July 2

The energy theme involves a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, bio energy value chain, and lubricants, among others

The open-ended scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in traditional and new energy industries as well as allied businesses.

Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is set to float its new scheme focusing on the energy sector on Tuesday, a move that will provide investment opportunities in this space.
The energy theme involves a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, bio energy value chain, and lubricants, among others.
The new fund offer (NFO) of ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund will open on July 2 and conclude on July 16, the MF house said.
 
"With the ongoing transition towards renewable energy and the government's focus on achieving net-zero emissions, the energy theme offers significant growth potential. Through this scheme, investors can gain access to a diversified portfolio of companies across the energy value chain," ICICI Prudential MF CIO Sankaran Naren said.
The open-ended scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in traditional and new energy industries as well as allied businesses.

