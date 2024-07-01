ICICI Prudential MF to float energy-focused fund; NFO to open on July 2

The open-ended scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in traditional and new energy industries as well as allied businesses.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is set to float its new scheme focusing on the energy sector on Tuesday, a move that will provide investment opportunities in this space.

The energy theme involves a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, bio energy value chain, and lubricants, among others.

The new fund offer (NFO) of ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund will open on July 2 and conclude on July 16, the MF house said.



"With the ongoing transition towards renewable energy and the government's focus on achieving net-zero emissions, the energy theme offers significant growth potential. Through this scheme, investors can gain access to a diversified portfolio of companies across the energy value chain," ICICI Prudential MF CIO Sankaran Naren said.

