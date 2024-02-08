Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mutual fund equity deployment tops Rs 1 trillion in 5 months, shows data

The MF deployment in equity funds is linked to the investor inflows into equity and hybrid funds. In the last two months, equity schemes have received a net of Rs 38,800 crore

tmf fund mutual fund

Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds (MFs) bought equities worth over Rs 23,000 crore for the second straight month in January on the back of strong inflows into equity schemes. With this, their deployment has topped Rs 1 trillion in the past five months.
 
According to experts, the MF buying in January proved to be a strong support for the market. Benchmark indices ended the month nearly flat even as foreign investors pulled out Rs 26,100 crore. Meanwhile, the broader market small and midcap indices rallied over 5 per cent on domestic liquidity support.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MF deployment in equity funds is linked to the investor inflows into equity and hybrid funds. In the last two months, equity schemes have received a net of Rs 38,800 crore.

With the inflows into equity MF schemes remaining positive for the past 35 months, domestic MFs have emerged as a pillar of support for the stock market. The net deployment has exceeded Rs 1.7 trillion in the past two calendar years.

chart

Also Read

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Why are MFs launching small-cap funds when their valuations seem too high?

Top stock additions and reductions by mutual funds in last three months

Investors pick arbitrage funds as a tax-efficient substitute for liquid funds

From HDFC Bank to Bharti Airtel: Top ten holdings of various mutual funds

Equity mutual fund inflows hit 22-month high in January, shows data

BoI MF aims to raise Rs 500 cr from multi-asset allocation fund in NFO

Equity mutual fund inflows jump to nearly two-year high in Jan: Amfi

Mutual funds shareholding in listed firms at new high on strong net inflows

Mutual funds knock RBI door for hike in foreign investment limits

Topics : SIP Mutual funds Indian equity returns Indian market Equity funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon