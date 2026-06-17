Mutual funds liquidity flowed to bluechips in May amid market volatility
Mutual funds boosted exposure to ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance in May, investing over ₹24,000 crore as market volatility created buying opportunities
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
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Select stocks cornered the bulk of the equity market investments made by mutual funds (MFs) in May. Three bluechip stocks — ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries — emerged as the most bought stocks as fund managers stepped up purchases during a fresh bout of market volatility that pushed their share prices closer to near-term lows. MFs deployed a net ₹24,202 crore into the three stocks in May.