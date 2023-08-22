Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

MFs sold a net of Rs 5,600 crore worth of industrial sector stocks in the April-July period

mutual funds, MFs
Premium

Representative Image

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The information and technology (IT) sector, having experienced a challenging period lately, emerged as one of the top draws for equity mutual funds (MFs) in July. MF schemes together invested a net amount of Rs 1,800 crore in IT stocks last month, following a withdrawal of around Rs 700 crore from the sector in June. This trend is highlighted in an analysis of a report released by ICICI Securities.

In the first four months of the current financial year, MFs deployed Rs 4,900 crore in IT firms, with financial services and IT stocks emerging as favoured investments. Conversely, fund managers reduced their exposure

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

SBI Funds completes liquidation of assets in Franklin Templeton MF

HDFC MF pares 2.12% stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

ESG funds continue to see outflow, Rs 520 cr pulled out in June quarter

New entrants slow off the blocks in top-heavy mutual fund industry

Mutual funds' retail asset growth pips the overall AUM, shows data

Topics : NBFC IT sector Mutual Funds

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon