Nippon India, HDFC MF lead mutual fund folio additions in FY26: Amfi data

The four fund houses added a net of 24 million accounts in FY26, accounting for 51 per cent of the total additions of 46.8 million, show data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The strong pace of folio additions by the select players came on the back of robust performances in the equity space, distribution strength, and their dominant positions in the passive space.

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were among the leading categories in terms of folio additions in FY26 as investors looked to ride the record rally in precious metals. Gold ETFs alone added 5.4 million folios in FY26 compared to 18.9 million by all active equity schemes together.

Tata MF, which recorded a 62 per cent growth in its folios in FY26, attributed the surge to strong traction in its precious metal ETFs and fund of funds.

“We saw strong traction in gold and silver ETFs, aided by competitive pricing and rising investor participation in passive products,” said Anand Vardarajan, chief business officer (CBO), Tata MF.

In FY25, Tata MF was sixth in terms of folio additions. Nippon India, HDFC, and ICICI Prudential have consistently been in the top five in recent years on the back of their equity and hybrid scheme performances and distribution strength.

In previous years, Motilal Oswal MF and Quant MF were among the leading players on the folio-addition charts.

Saugata Chatterjee, president and deputy CEO at Nippon India MF, said the strong folio growth was a result of growing investor maturity and distributors’ support in a year marked by equity market volatility.

“The momentum has been driven by increasing SIP adoption, improving investor awareness, and sustained education initiatives that encourage disciplined, long-term investing. Equally important has been the unwavering support of our advisors, fintech platforms, and distributor partners, who continue to play a vital role in guiding investors through different market cycles and expanding participation across geographies,” he said.

Nippon India MF also benefited from the precious metal rush as it leads in the passive space, especially gold and silver funds.

Motilal Oswal MF, SBI MF, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services (PPFAS), and Bandhan MF were the other leading players, having added over 2 million accounts each in FY26.

According to experts, while the folio data show a rise in investor participation, they give a partial picture of the industry and fund houses’ growth trajectory. “The steady increase in MF folios is a testament to their expanding investor base and deepening reach. While folio numbers serve as an indicator of broadening participation, they should be considered in conjunction with inflow data to gain a more accurate picture of the industry’s true growth trajectory,” said Piyush Gupta, director, Crisil Intelligence.