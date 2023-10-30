close
Nippon Life India Mutual Fund Q2 results: Profit rises 19% to Rs 235 crore

It had posted a profit of Rs 197 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, the asset management company said in a regulatory filing

mutual funds, MFs

Total income stood at Rs 440 crore in the period under review as compared to Rs 383 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Monday reported a 19 per cent growth in profit at Rs 235 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.
It had posted a profit of Rs 197 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, the asset management company said in a regulatory filing.
Total income stood at Rs 440 crore in the period under review as compared to Rs 383 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The board of Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY24, it said.
As on September 30, 2023, NAM India's assets under management stood at Rs 4.35 lakh crore.

Topics : Nippon Mutual Funds Q2 results

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

