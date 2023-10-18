close
Motilal Oswal MF exits Divgi Torqtransfer; sells entire stake for Rs 112 cr

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6,23,646 shares in three tranches at an average price of Rs 1,080 per scrip

mutual funds

At the end of the September quarter, Motilal Oswal MF through its Long Term Equity Fund owned 3.38 per cent stake in Divgi Torqtransfer Systems

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund on Wednesday pared its entire stake in Divgi Torqtransfer Systems for Rs 112 crore through open market transactions.
Following the stake sale, shares of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems declined 3.53 per cent to close at Rs 1,074.10 apiece on the NSE.
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund disposed of 10,34,225 shares in two tranches, amounting to 3.38 per cent stake in Divgi Torqtransfer Systems.
The shares were offloaded in the price range of Rs 1,080-1,080.29 apiece, taking the combined deal size to Rs 111.71 crore.
At the end of the September quarter, Motilal Oswal MF through its Long Term Equity Fund owned 3.38 per cent stake in Divgi Torqtransfer Systems.
Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6,23,646 shares in three tranches at an average price of Rs 1,080 per scrip.
This took the deal value to Rs 67.35 crore.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

