Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launches Consumption Fund for investors

Kotak MF launches Consumption Fund

Bajaj Finserv MF launches Banking and PSU Fund

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of Banking and PSU Fund, a debt scheme which will predominantly invest in bonds of banks and public-sector companies. The fund house said the scheme will provide steady returns while maintaining high credit quality. "The fund is designed to ride the yield curve, with an emphasis on around the 5-year maturity profile, which optimizes performance potential and provides investors with optimal risk-reward proposition in the current market where the yield curve is largely flat," the fund house said.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund on Monday launched Kotak Consu­mption Fund, an open-ended scheme that will invest in equity, equity related securities of firm s engaged in consu­mption and consumption related activities. In a press release, the fund house said that the fund will offer investors an opportunity to invest in India’s consumption potential, which is being driven by the trinity of structural, cultural and digital factors. The fund will be managed by Devender Singhal.