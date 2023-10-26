close
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund launches Consumption Fund for investors

An open-ended scheme that will invest in equity, equity related securities of firm s engaged in consu­mption and consumption related activities

mutual funds, MFs

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 0:11 AM IST
Kotak MF launches Consumption Fund

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund on Monday launched Kotak Consu­mption Fund, an open-ended scheme that will invest in equity, equity related securities of firm s engaged in consu­mption and consumption related activities. In a press release, the fund house said that the fund will offer investors an opportunity to invest in India’s consumption potential, which is being driven by the trinity of structural, cultural and digital factors. The fund will be managed by Devender Singhal.

Bajaj Finserv MF launches Banking and PSU Fund

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of Banking and PSU Fund, a debt scheme which will predominantly invest in bonds of banks and public-sector companies. The fund house said the scheme will provide steady returns while maintaining high credit quality. "The fund is designed to ride the yield curve, with an emphasis on around the 5-year maturity profile, which optimizes performance potential and provides investors with optimal risk-reward proposition in the current market where the yield curve is largely flat," the fund house said.

Zerodha MF launches maiden funds

Zerodha Fund House, a joint venture between Zerodha Broking and smallcase Technologies, has launched its first set of schemes — Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund and ELSS Tax Saver Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund. The passive-only fund house has started with differentiated offerings rather than the plain vanilla Nifty 50 or Sensex funds, which receive the bulk of the passive inflows. At present, only Edelweiss MF has a fund in this category. The Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index aims to reflect the performance of the large and midcap companies listed at NSE with 50 per cent weight allocated to each segment.



Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd


 

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund SIP Mutual funds Equity Mutual Funds

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 0:10 AM IST

