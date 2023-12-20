Sensex (    %)
                        
SAT quashes Sebi order on Future Corporate Resources, Kishore Biyani

In an order issued in February 2021, the market regulator had restrained them from accessing the securities market for different periods

Kishore Biyani

Kishore Biyani | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) quashed an order by the market regulator against Future Corporate Resources, Kishore Biyani—Chairman of Future Retail, and others alleging insider trading.

In an order issued in February 2021, the market regulator had restrained them from accessing the securities market for different periods, directed disgorgement of unlawful gains, and imposed penalties.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had alleged trades by Future Corporate and others while having unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) on the de-merger of certain businesses, thus violating norms around insider trading.

“We are satisfied that the information relating to the de-merger was already in the public domain and, therefore, trading done by the appellants in the shares after the publication of the interviews and news reports cannot be considered as trading while in possession of UPSI,” noted SAT.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

