Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Shriram Mutual Fund launches industry-first multi-sector rotation fund

Shriram Mutual Fund launches industry-first multi-sector rotation fund

Fund aims to invest in 3-6 sectors likely to outperform

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Mutual Fund (MF) on Monday announced the launch of an industry-first multi-sector rotation fund, which will take concentrated sectoral bets through a quantamental approach. The scheme will invest in 3-6 sectors that are likely to outperform in the near-to-long term.
 
The fund will move in and out of sectors based on their relative momentum and other factors. "The sectors will be selected based on Shriram AMC’s proprietary Enhanced Quantamental Investment (EQI) framework. These sectors will then be vetted based on fundamentals, including macroeconomic parameters, investment indicators, sentiment, prices, etc., before final sector selection," the fund house said in a release.
 
 
The fund will be market-cap agnostic, with the share of largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks in the portfolio depending on the size of companies operational in the selected sectors.
 
One of the key advantages, according to the fund house, will be on the tax front. "This is also tax-efficient for the investor, as there is no capital gains tax implication when the fund manager rebalances across sectors within the scheme," said Kartik L Jain, managing director and chief executive officer, Shriram AMC.
 
The fund is differentiated from flexicap and business cycle funds as it plans to invest only in a limited number of sectors, the AMC stated.
 
The scheme will be launched on November 18.
 

Also Read

BFSI

NBFCs don't need bank status to succeed, say top leaders at BFSI Summit

Mutual Funds

Shriram AMC launches new liquid fund meant for low-risk investors

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Shriram Finance Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 20% to Rs 2,153 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2

Shriram Finance Q2 results: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 2,071 crore

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

ITC, HUL, Airtel among 5 Nifty stocks to avoid as market bounces back

Topics : Shriram Mutual Funds stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon