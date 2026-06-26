SIP-linked equity MF assets top 40% of AUM despite softer monthly inflows

SIP-linked assets accounted for 40.4 per cent of active equity assets under management (AUM) at the end of May 2026, up from 40 per cent at the end of December 2025 and 38.8 per cent a year earlier. The share crossed the 40 per cent mark for the first time in January 2026 and has continued to inch up since then, even as SIP inflows have moderated in recent months.

The active equity SIP AUM stood at Rs 14.6 trillion in May 2026, while the total active equity AUM stood at Rs 36.1 trillion, show industry data accessed by Business Standard.

SIPs are the preferred investment route for retail investors, particularly for active equity schemes. The steady rise in SIP inflows over the past six years has made them a key source of inflows for MFs and a support for the domestic equity market during periods of sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling.

According to MF officials, the resilience in SIP inflows over the past two years is an indication of growing investor maturity and rising retail participation.

"The monthly SIP inflows have remained above Rs 30,000 crore for the past three months. The Rs 30,954 crore inflows recorded in May 2026 reflect around 16 per cent year-on-year growth. Importantly, a similar growth trend is visible in other metrics like the industry's average AUM and folio counts, indicating broad-based and deepening retail participation. In addition, the industry has seen a net addition of about 77 million SIPs since May 2025, further strengthening the retail base," said Saugata Chatterjee, president and deputy CEO, Nippon India MF.

However, SIP inflows and net new account openings have seen a slowdown in recent months. Monthly SIP inflows have declined for two consecutive months, falling from a record Rs 32,087 crore in March to Rs 30,954 crore in May. At the same time, SIP account closures outpaced new registrations in March and April. Despite the slowdown in recent months, the inflows and the total number of active accounts in May 2026 were up over 15 per cent compared with May 2025.