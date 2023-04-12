Zerodha, Smallcase join hands for MF business, final nod from Sebi awaited

"While awaiting the final approval of our AMC (mutual fund), we asked if we should build it ourselves or collaborate. Given the six-plus years of experience that Smallcase has in building investment products, it made perfect sense to create a joint venture to build the AMC," Kamath tweeted.

Zerodha will operate its upcoming mutual fund business through a joint venture with fintech platform Smallcase, Nithin Kamath, CEO of the broking firm, said on Wednesday.