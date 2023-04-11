close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches scheme on innovation theme

The new fund offer, which opened on April 10, will close on April 24

BS Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 12:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched an innovation fund which will invest in domestic and foreign companies involved in either product or solution related innovation. The scheme will invest across market capitalisation and sectors.
The new fund offer, which opened on April 10, will close on April 24.

In a press release, the fund house said the ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund will invest a minimum of 80 per cent in companies adopting innovation strategies and themes. The scheme may invest up to 20 per cent of its net assets in overseas securities.
Citing a study by McKinsey & Company, the fund house said that innovating companies tend to outperform non-innovating players as they fare better in terms of organic growth.

“As countries look to become increasingly self-sufficient in terms of resources, innovation as a theme is likely to do well going forward globally and domestically. With the deployment of 5G technology, a wide gamut of sectors/industries stand to benefit and India already has a robust ecosystem in place for nurturing innovation,” said Chintan Haria, Head - Investment Strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC.

Also Read

Growth, moderate valuations positive for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

For the record: Mutual fund assets cross Rs 40-trillion, shows data

ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund: An outperformer in hybrid category

L&T MF ceases to exist as mutual fund after it gave up registration: Sebi

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

Topics : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund | ICICI MF

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

United Breweries hits 52-week low; dips 17% in 3 months on margin concerns

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)
3 min read

Adani Green, Adani Enterprises shares jump after group issues clarification

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Nifty Realty index rallies 7% in 2 days after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
4 min read
Premium

Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Consider 2023 as a year to invest for long term, says Sankaran Naren

S Naren
4 min read

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; financials fall, Godrej Prop up 9%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest Nifty 50, IT Index may enter consolidation phase

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon