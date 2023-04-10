close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

L&T MF ceases to exist as mutual fund after it gave up registration: Sebi

L&T Mutual Fund ceases to exist as a mutual fund, capital markets regulator Sebi said on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Larsen and Toubro

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

L&T Mutual Fund ceases to exist as a mutual fund, capital markets regulator Sebi said on Monday.

This comes after L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd had informed Sebi that it wanted to surrender the registration granted to L&T Mutual Fund (L&T MF) by the markets regulator pursuant to the approval of change in control of L&T Investment Management Ltd and merger of schemes of L&T MF with HSBC Mutual Fund.

Following this, Sebi has accepted the request for surrender of L&T MF's certificate of registration.

"Consequently, L&T MF ceases to exist as a mutual fund with effect from April 6, 2023," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Further, it said L&T MF will continue to be liable for all liabilities/ obligations, (including monetary penalties) for violations of the provisions of the Sebi Act and (Mutual Fund) regulations that have taken place before its surrender of certificate of registration.

Also Read

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds

Market regulator Sebi suspends small town-linked incentive for MFs

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23

In changing investment geography, 'other cities' share in MF assets rises

Mutual fund AUM surges 5% in FY23; SBI widens lead, shows data

Wright launches AI platform for MF transactions by retail investors

Topics : Mutual Fund | SEBI | L&T

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

United Breweries hits 52-week low; dips 17% in 3 months on margin concerns

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)
3 min read

Adani Green, Adani Enterprises shares jump after group issues clarification

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Nifty Realty index rallies 7% in 2 days after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
4 min read
Premium

Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 11k cr from energy, finance, IT

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: ONGC, IGL, MGL, RIL, L&T, Titan, Adani Group, Delta Corp

Live stock market trading action
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Consider 2023 as a year to invest for long term, says Sankaran Naren

S Naren
4 min read

Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; financials fall, Godrej Prop up 9%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Charts suggest Nifty 50, IT Index may enter consolidation phase

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon