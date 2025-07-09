150 years from the Banyan Tree: The story of BSE, people who shaped growth

In some ways, the history of the BSE can be traced back to the speculative mania that gripped Mumbai (then Bombay) more than a decade before the exchange’s founding. Among the key figures of that great bubble was Premchand Roychand, described as a “devout Jain, of fair complexion, lithe of limb and sweet of temper, of engaging manners and free from the pride of riches — who had seen no more than thirty-four summers but who carried a most clever financial head on his shoulders.”

Roychand was involved with financial institutions like the Bank of Bombay and the Asiatic Bank.