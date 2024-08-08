Aadhar Housing Finance shares soar 5% on solid Q1 earnings; details here

Aadhar Housing Finance stock in focus: Shares of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 4.65 per cent at Rs 432 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. This came after the company registered strong growth in the topline and bottomline on a year on year basis for the April-June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

For Q1FY24, the non banking financial company (NBFC) reported revenue from operations to the tune of Rs 713 crore, a 20.2 per cent increase Y-o-Y from Rs 593 crore in June quarter of FY24, and a 3.03 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 692 crore in Q4FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The net profit also rose by 37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 200 crore in Q1FY25, up from Rs 146 crore in the same quarter the previous year. However, it saw a 1 per cent decline compared to Rs 202 crore in Q4FY24.

The company's assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 21,726.3 crore in Q1FY25, up 21 per cent from Rs 17,947 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the asset quality front, the company’s gross non performing assets eased by 15 basis points to 1.3 per cent of its AUM versus 1.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

The net non performing assets also improved to 0.9 per cent of the AUM as against 1.1 per cent in Q1FY24.

The company’s net interest margin (NIM) grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 436.14 crore from Rs 358 crore in the June quarter of last year.

Further the company’s return on assets increased by 60 basis points to 4.1 per cent in the June quarter, the company said in its investor presentation.

At 01:40 PM; the stock price of the company was trading 2.51 per cent higher at Rs 423.15 per share on the BSE. By comparison the BSE Sensex was down by 0.54 per cent at 79,035 levels.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is one of India's largest providers of housing finance for low-income groups. The company offers home loans for purchase, construction, and renovations.