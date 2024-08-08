Here's why Abbott India stock price surged 5% on August 8; details here

Abbott India shares gain: Shares of pharmaceutical company Abbott India rallied as much as 4.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 29,500 per share on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

However, at 12:18 PM, shares of Abbott India were off highs and were trading 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 28,300 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 79,326.72 levels.

The uptick in the pharma company’s stock price came after it posted a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25).

Abbott India’s profit soared 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 328 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 290.2 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, grew 5.3 per cent annually to Rs 1,557.6 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,479 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, climbed 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 391 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 355 crore in Q1FY24.

Meanwhile, operating profit margin, or Ebitda margin expanded 110 basis points to 25.1 per cent in Q1FY25, from 24 per cent in Q1FY24.

Abbott India Ltd is among the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies established in 1944, operates as part of the global Abbott Laboratories group. With a presence in over 160 countries and a legacy spanning more than 130 years, Abbott India is a major player in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company offers a diverse portfolio of over 125 products across various therapeutic areas, including women's health, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, metabolics, pain management, insomnia, nutritional supplements, vitamins, vaccines, and consumer health.

Its top 15 brands are leaders in their respective segments, accounting for over 80 per cent of the company's core business.

Abbott India is also present in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan markets. The company boasts a robust distribution network, comprising more than 8,600 stockists and over 60 lakh retailers.

The 52-week high of Abbott India share is Rs 29,628.15 while its 52-week low is Rs 21,907.45 apiece.

The market capitalisation of Abbott India is Rs 59,924.09 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).