Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Here's why Abbott India stock price surged 5% on August 8; details here

The uptick in the pharma company's stock price came after it posted a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25).

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abbott India shares gain: Shares of pharmaceutical company Abbott India rallied as much as 4.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 29,500 per share on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

However, at 12:18 PM, shares of Abbott India were off highs and were trading 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 28,300 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 79,326.72 levels. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The uptick in the pharma company’s stock price came after it posted a healthy set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25).

Abbott India’s profit soared 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 328 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 290.2 crore in the June quarter of FY24. 

The company’s revenue from operations, or topline, grew 5.3 per cent annually to Rs 1,557.6 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 1,479 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, climbed 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 391 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 355 crore in Q1FY24. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks swing in green led by financials, auto stocks

PSU Banks in focus: BoB, UBI among 5 stocks trading at key support levels

Explained: RBI focus on food inflation, what MPC policy means for markets?

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

BASF extends rally, gains 32% in 2 days; stock hits new record high post Q1


Meanwhile, operating profit margin, or Ebitda margin expanded 110 basis points to 25.1 per cent in Q1FY25, from 24 per cent in Q1FY24.

Abbott India Ltd is among the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies established in 1944, operates as part of the global Abbott Laboratories group. With a presence in over 160 countries and a legacy spanning more than 130 years, Abbott India is a major player in the pharmaceutical sector.

The company offers a diverse portfolio of over 125 products across various therapeutic areas, including women's health, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, metabolics, pain management, insomnia, nutritional supplements, vitamins, vaccines, and consumer health. 

Its top 15 brands are leaders in their respective segments, accounting for over 80 per cent of the company's core business.

Abbott India is also present in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan markets. The company boasts a robust distribution network, comprising more than 8,600 stockists and over 60 lakh retailers.

The 52-week high of Abbott India share is Rs 29,628.15 while its 52-week low is Rs 21,907.45 apiece.

The market capitalisation of Abbott India is Rs 59,924.09 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

 

Also Read

Tata Motors stock rises post Moody's ratings upgrade, positive outlook

Lupin stock soars: Analysts bullish on growth but valuation may cap upside

TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares gains 3% on securing contract from JCB

KPI Green locked in 5% upper circuit on strong Q1; profit nearly doubles

Godrej Consumer falls 5% as Q1 nos miss estimates; forays into pet care mkt

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equity market Abbott India MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty pharma sctors Pharma stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon