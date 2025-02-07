Business Standard

Aadhar Housing shares gain 5% on posting healthy Q3 results; PAT up 17%

Aadhar Housing reported a gained of 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 239.34 crore in consolidated profit as compared to Rs 204.27 crore

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Aadhar Housing Finance shares gained 5.1 per cent on Friday, logging an intraday high at Rs 413 per share on BSE. The stock advanced after the company posted Q3 results. 
 
Around 2:50 PM, Aadhar Housing shares were up 2.89 per cent at Rs 404.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.63 per cent at 77,566.37. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 17,405.91 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 516.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 293.35 per share. 
 
Aadhar Housing reported a gained of 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 239.34 crore in consolidated profit as compared to Rs 204.27 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 714 crore as compared to Rs 579 crore a year ago, a rise of 23.2 per cent. 
Total expenses increased to Rs 478 crore against Rs 398 crore a year earlier. Gross non-performing assets declined to 1.36 per cent as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.40 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year. 
 
 
Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading housing finance company in India, primarily focused on providing affordable housing solutions to low and middle-income individuals. The company offers a range of home loan products, including loans for purchasing, constructing, and renovating homes, as well as loans against property and top-up loans. Aadhar Housing is committed to addressing India's housing shortage, with a special focus on under-served and semi-urban areas. 
 
By partnering with government schemes like PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) and financial institutions, the company plays a vital role in making homeownership accessible to a broader section of society. Registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) and adhering to guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Aadhar Housing has steadily expanded its reach across India, aiming to make housing affordable for everyone, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

