Active equity share in mutual funds' AUM falls first time since pandemic

The share of active equity funds fell from 44.8 per cent in March 2025 to 43.4 per cent in March 2026, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Hybrid schemes and passive funds continued to gain share during the year, while debt funds remained on a declining trajectory.

The pause in active equity’s sharp share gains since FY20 came amid subdued equity market performance, and a steep rise in precious metal prices. Gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs), which attracted record inflows in FY26, helped drive the share of passive funds in industry AUM from 14 per cent to over 19 per cent. The increase in passive AUM was also supported by mark-to-market (MTM) gains.