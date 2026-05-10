Active equity share in mutual funds' AUM falls first time since pandemic
Active equity funds lost share in mutual fund AUM for the first time since Covid as investors shifted towards passive, hybrid and precious metal-backed products
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
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Active equity schemes, which have been the biggest beneficiaries of the surge in mutual fund (MF) penetration after Covid, witnessed the first decline in their share of the industry's assets under management (AUM) in financial year 2026 (FY26).