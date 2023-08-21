Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.31%)
65152.47 + 203.81
Nifty (0.18%)
19345.30 + 35.15
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38004.70 + 189.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.19%)
5322.60 + 10.20
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
43998.30 + 147.25
Heatmap

PNB Housing Finance jumps 8% on recovery of Rs 784 crore corporate NPA

So far this calendar year, the stock has rallied 56 per cent, as against a 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

pnb housing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 11:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of PNB Housing Finance surged 8.5 per cent to Rs 688 per share on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after it fully recovered its large corporate non-performing account (NPA) of Rs 784 crore (~1.3 per cent of loan assets as of June 30, 2023).
 
So far this calendar year, the stock has rallied 56 per cent, as against a 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Earlier, the stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs 699 per share on July 25, 2023. 
 
As of June 30, 2023, the gross NPA of the company stood at Rs 2,270 crore and the loan asset was Rs 60,395 crore, said the management in an exchange filing on August 19.
 
"The corporate NPA was resolved through asset reconstruction company (ARC) sale under swiss challenge method, as per the Reserve Bank of India Directions, 2021," they added.
 
In the recently concluded June quarter, the company's profit-after-tax (PAT) grew 46 per cent year-on-year (YoY), on the back of margin expansion. Assets under management (AUM) growth, however, remained muted (2.3 per cent YoY).
 
While the company's retail loans grew 8 per cent YoY, corporate loan assets declined 66 per cent YoY to Rs 3.4 crore.
 

Also Read

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Jio Financial lists at Rs 265, becomes 33rd most-valued co; should you buy?

Textile stocks in demand; Gokaldas, Indo Count, KPR surge up to 6%

KEC International zooms 8% on securing multiple orders worth Rs 1,007 cr

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial, Titan, Gujarat Gas, Tanla Platforms, KEC

Asset-quality wise, the company's gross NPA declined 3.7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis (QoQ), whereas retail gross NPA slipped 8 basis points (bps) QoQ to 2.4 per cent.
 
Going forward, the management  re-iterated that advances growth will be ~17-18 per cent and overall disbursement growth will be ~22 per cent. Moroever, they guided  sustainable spread and net interest margin (NIM) at 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.
 
Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities remain bullish on the counter, sharing a target price of Rs 795 apiece.
 
"We believe that the new initiatives and improving parameters are likely to aid growth going forward. We expect return on assets (RoA) to grow 1.8 per cent in FY24-25 from 1.2 per cent/1.6 per cent in FY22/FY23," the brokerage firm added in a result review note.
Topics : PNB Housing Finance NPAs Buzzing stocks stocks to watch Q1 results Indian markets

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesTata Sons-UK battery plant Collaborations Onions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiTata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon