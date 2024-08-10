Sebi chair had stake in offshore entities used in Adani scandal: Hindenburg

Eighteen months after its report on Adani Group, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research claimed on Saturday that Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had stake in obscure offshore entities used in Adani money siphoning scandal.

The short-seller said that despite the evidence, along with over 40 independent media investigations on its work, Sebi took no public action against Adani Group.

"It has been nearly 18 months since our original report on the Adani Group presented overwhelming evidence that the Indian conglomerate was operating “the largest con in corporate history”. Our report exposed a web of offshore, primarily Mauritius-based shell entities used for suspected billions of dollars of undisclosed related party transactions, undisclosed investment and stock manipulation. Since then, despite the evidence, along with over 40 independent media investigations corroborating and expanding on our original work, Indian securities regulator Sebi has taken no public action against the Adani Group. Instead, on June 27th, 2024, Sebi sent us an apparent ‘show cause’ notice. It did not allege any factual errors in our 106-page analysis, but instead claimed the disclosure around our short position– which we disclosed repeatedly– was deficient, arguing that we should have provided even more robust disclosure," said the Hindenburg in its report published on its website on Saturday.