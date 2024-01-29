Sensex (    %)
                        
Adani Ports, Power: Charts suggest up to 23% upside for these Adani stocks

Over the last one year, select Adani Group stocks such as Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports have zoomed up to 300 per cent from their February 2023 lows.

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

A year after the damaging report by US-based Hindenburg Research had sent Adani Group shares scurrying for cover, the Gautam-Adani led firm shares have recouped significant losses, and the Group has gained over 100 per cent in market capitalisation from its February 2023 low.

Among individual shares, Adani Power and Adani Green have zoomed around 300 per cent from the panic lows in February 2023; whereas the shares of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports have vaulted 200 per cent.

On Monday, shares of Adani Group rallied up to 7 per cent as benchmark indices

Topics : Market technicals Market Outlook Adani Group Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Power Adani Ports Trading strategies Stocks to buy stocks technical analysis stock market trading

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 12:57 PM IST







