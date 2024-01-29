Adani Ports, Power: Charts suggest up to 23% upside for these Adani stocks

A year after the damaging report by US-based Hindenburg Research had sent Adani Group shares scurrying for cover, the Gautam-Adani led firm shares have recouped significant losses, and the Group has gained over 100 per cent in market capitalisation from its February 2023 low.
Among individual shares, Adani Power and Adani Green have zoomed around 300 per cent from the panic lows in February 2023; whereas the shares of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports have vaulted 200 per cent.
On Monday, shares of Adani Group rallied up to 7 per cent as benchmark indices