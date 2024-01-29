Adani Ports, Power: Charts suggest up to 23% upside for these Adani stocks

On Monday,rallied up to 7 per cent as benchmark indices

Among individual shares, Adani Power and Adani Green have zoomed around 300 per cent from the panic lows in February 2023; whereas the shares of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports have vaulted 200 per cent.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com