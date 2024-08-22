Adani Power shares fall 3% amid report of stake sale by Promoter group

Adani Power block deal news: Shares of billionaire Gautam Adani-led power generation company, Adani Power, fell 2.72 per cent to Rs 676 during intra-day deals on Thursday. The fall in stock price follows news that promoters of the company may offload a 5 per cent stake via a block deal, according to media reports. However, Adani Group has not yet confirmed the block deal news.

At around 02:42 PM, Adani Power shares were quoted trading at Rs 680.45, down 2.09 per cent from its previous close of Rs 694.95 on the BSE. The stock is currently 24 per cent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 896.75, which it touched on June 3, 2024, on the BSE. Around 1.03 lakh equity shares of Adani Power worth nearly Rs 7.11 crore have been exchanged on the BSE so far today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After starting today’s session on a lower note at Rs 692.05, the Tata Power shares have traded in the range of Rs 697.95-676 on the BSE today.

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India with an installed capacity of 15,250 MW. Its nine power plants are spread across the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

As of August 22, Adani Power commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2,62,869.67 crore on the BSE. The power generation company is a constituent of the BSE 200 index.

BSE analytics reflect that Adani Power shares have advanced 29.63 per cent year-to-date, thus outperforming the benchmark BSE Sensex, which jumped 12.12 per cent during the same period.

Shares of Adani Power have a 52-week range of Rs 896.75-289.30 on the BSE, as of August 22, 2024.

Adani Power shares have yielded a return of 21.59 per cent in the last six months, 96.01 per cent in the last one year, and 1,095.70 per cent in the last five years, according to BSE analytics.