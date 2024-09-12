Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these stocks on Sept 12

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these stocks on Sept 12

We are seeing noticeable traction in the FMCG counters and ITC is trading in sync with the move. It has formed a buying pivot, after registering a breakout from bullish continuation pattern.

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

Ajit Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 6:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Market View

Nifty: CMP: 24,918.45
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Markets traded with volatility, losing nearly half a percent as the consolidation phase continued. The first half of the session was subdued, with the Nifty inching higher but failing to surpass Tuesday’s high. Sentiment shifted in the second half with a sharp decline in select heavyweight stocks, leading to a close at 24,918.45, down by 0.5 per cent.

Most sectors ended lower, with energy, metals, and autos among the top losers. The broader indices showed a mixed trend, with small caps losing nearly 1 per cent. Excessive volatility, driven by mixed global cues, is likely to persist, especially with upcoming US. data releases.

On the technical front, Nifty is hovering around the support of its short-term moving average, the 20-day EMA, at 24,900. Sustaining this level is crucial for any potential rebound; otherwise, profit-taking may resume, with next support around 24,500-24,750 zone. Traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and hold positions on both sides of the market.
 

Stocks Recommendations

ITC Limited | LTP: Rs 514.35 | Buy | Target: Rs 555 | Stop-loss: Rs 495

More From This Section

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Hindenburg questions Sebi chief Madhabi Buch's silence amid Congress claims

Tata motors

Tata Motors shares slip 6% after UBS maintains 'sell' with target of Rs 825

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Govt proposes to give brokers more freedom to invest surplus cash

PremiumMutual fund offerings that are believed to be safer investment options have witnessed a marked surge in inflows, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment amid concerns over a potential global slowdown and elevated valuations in the midcap and smallca

Investors switch to safe-haven funds; flows into low-risk MFs up 70%

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

IndiGo, Ceat: Which stocks are on analysts' radar as oil falls below $70?


We are seeing noticeable traction in the FMCG counters and ITC is trading in sync with the move. It has formed a buying pivot, after registering a breakout from bullish continuation pattern. Considering the price structure and buoyancy in the sector, we expect stock to perform well. We thus recommend creating fresh longs around current levels.

Havells India Limited | LTP: Rs 1,957.60 | Buy | Target: Rs 2,120 | Stop-loss: Rs 1,890

Havells has been a consistent performer in the consumer electronics space, maintaining a steady uptrend since 2011. Following a breakout from its consolidation phase in March 2024, the stock has been gradually climbing and is now trading near its record high. The recent tight consolidation has formed a new buying pivot, signalling a likely resumption of its uptrend. We recommend initiating fresh long positions in the stock.

Bank of Baroda | LTP: Rs 232.80 | Sell | Target: Rs 214 | Stop-loss: Rs 243

The PSU sector is under pressure, and Bank of Baroda is following the broader trend. It has broken down from a consolidation range and fallen below the key support of its 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA). The chart pattern suggests this bearish trend may continue, so traders should consider initiating fresh short positions at these levels.

(Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is SVP of research at Religare Broking Limited. Views expressed are his own.)


Also Read

IT sector, work from home

Nifty Auto at critical juncture, support seen at 25,150; more details here

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy today: Buying on dips suggested; Resistance at $30

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stock on September 11

Gold

Gold trading strategy today: Resistance at $2,550; Support at $2,446

stock market trading

Here's how to trade Nifty Bank, Private Bank today; key levels here

Topics : Stock calls BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty Indian equities ITC Havells India HAVELLS Bank of Baroda Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon