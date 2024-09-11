Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors shares slip 4% after UBS maintains 'Sell' with target of Rs 825

Tata Motors shares slip 4% after UBS maintains 'Sell' with target of Rs 825

The foreign brokerage expect further downside risk from margin slippage at JLR and within Indian PVs (especially the EV arm) on any significant shortfall in performance due to high valuations.

Tata motors

Tata Motors (Photo: Twitter)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UBS on Tata Motors: Shares of auto giant Tata Motors dipped 4 per cent to Rs 990 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after international brokerage UBS maintained its ‘Sell’ rating on the stock with sum of the parts (SOTP)-based price target of Rs 825 per share.

The brokerage expects further downside risk from margin slippage at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and within Indian passenger vehicles (PVs), especially the electric vehicle (EV) arm, on any significant shortfall in performance due to high valuations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With today's correction, the stock of the automobile company has plunged 16 per cent from its record high level of Rs 1,179.05 on July 30, 2024.
 

Tata Motors manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and passenger cars in India. FY24 consolidated sales were mixed with JLR accounting for around 69 per cent, while India CV & PV combined around 30 per cent.

According to analysts at UBS, key downside risks for Tata Motors include a sharp appreciation of the British pound versus the US$/Rmb; a sharp slowdown or decline in China’s sales of JLR for regulatory or economic reasons; and an inability to refinance debt and turn around the India business.

A sharper recovery in global premium markets; JLR’s outperformance in China; strong cost controls driving a margin beat for JLR; a stronger and quicker recovery in freight demand driving higher truck sales and the emergence of a global partner for the India PV business are key upside risks, the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, last month, the global rating agencies Moody's Ratings and S&P Global Ratings had upgraded Tata Motors' rating. Tata Motors' two-notch rating upgrade with a positive outlook follows the company's sustained track record in achieving revenue growth, improving profitability and reducing debt using its large free cash flow despite its elevated capital expenditure to refresh its products, Moody’s Ratings said.

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty shed slight gains to trade in red; Auto, O&G, Realty drag

silver trading silver investment

Silver trading strategy today: Buying on dips suggested; Resistance at $30

bajaj housing finance ipo

Bajaj Housing IPO GMP rockets 100% on last day; should you park your funds?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

F&O Insights: Will Bank Nifty see short-covering? Check key levels here

dividend stocks

Dividend, Buyback, Stock-split: 15 stocks go ex-date today; do you own any?


S&P Global Ratings expect Tata Motors' debt to continue to decline steadily, supporting the upgrade. “In our base case, we estimate Tata Motors will generate free operating cash flow of about Rs 17,500 crore annually over fiscal 2025 and 2026 (year ending March 31). This should reduce the company's adjusted debt to zero by March 2026 from about Rs 35,000 crore as of March 2024,” S&P Global Ratings had said.


“Our debt calculations include adjustments for Tata Motors' trade acceptances and securitization at JLR, which totaled about Rs 12,000 crore as of March 2024. Tata Motors intends to operate as a net-zero auto debt company,” the rating agency added.

A slowdown in the global automobile market, renewed supply chain issues such as with aluminium that JLR currently faces, and potential missteps in JLR's electrification strategy are key risks to Tata Motors' deleveraging.


However, given the extent of debt reduction that the company has executed, S&P Global Ratings view these risks as manageable and unlikely to weaken the company's 'bb' SACP.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Inox India shares gain 5% on securing patent rights for cold storage unit

Gensol, Gensol engineering

Gensol Engg to set up India's first green hydrogen plant in JV; stock up 3%

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

Lemon Tree Hotels share price rises 3% on signing new property in Mumbai

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

GST indecision pressure insurance stocks; HDFC Life, SBI Life shed up to 4%

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

GNFC, ITI, ACE among 8 smallcap stocks testing long-term averages on charts

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Tata Motors JLR Tata Motors BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon