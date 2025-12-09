Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ajmera Realty shares gain 4% as new project sees 81% sell-out in 24 hours

Ajmera Realty shares gain 4% as new project sees 81% sell-out in 24 hours

Ajmera Realty shares rose 4 per cent after it launched a premium and mid-segment residential project and recorded an 81 per cent sell-out within hours

Ajmera Realty share price

Ajmera Realty (Photo: Company Website)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd. rose over 4 per cent on Tuesday after it launched premium and mid-segment residential project and recorded a 81 per cent sell-out within 24 hours. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 4.5 per cent during the day to ₹985.1 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 18 this year. The Ajmera Realty and Infra India stock pared gains to trade 1.5 per cent higher at ₹956 apiece, compared to a 0.28 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 1:06 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday. The counter has fallen 11.7 per cent this year, compared to a 9.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ajmera Realty has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,749.74 crore.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Ajmera Realty launches premium & mid-segment residential project

The company has strengthened its presence in the Vikhroli micro-market with the launch of Phase 1 of Ajmera Solis, a premium and mid-segment residential project that recorded around ₹427 crore in sales within the first 24 hours, according to an exchange filing. 
 
The project saw an uptake of 324 units, covering about 1.94 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area, the statement said. This translates into an 81 per cent sell-out against the launched inventory of 2.40 lakh sq. ft., marking one of the fastest sales turnarounds in Vikhroli and neighbouring markets, it said. 

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc

B&K backs Hindustan Zinc on low-cost operations, silver-driven earnings

initial public offering, IPO

Aequs IPO listing on December 10: Here's what latest GMP indicates

Delhivery

Delhivery rises 4% on rolling out 'Delhivery International' for Indian MSME

Swiggy share price today

Swiggy shares rise 3% after shareholders approve ₹10,000-crore QIP

IndiGo crisis

IndiGo flight cancellations: Emkay sees 17% hit on FY26 pre-tax profit

 
The development offers 1 BHK units priced below ₹1 crore, 2 BHKs under ₹1.6 crore and 3 BHKs below ₹2.25 crore. The project is coming up on a land parcel acquired from Tata Communications Ltd. 
 
Ajmera Solis has also secured a ₹88 crore investment from a marquee private equity investor, marking the first such partnership in Ajmera Realty's portfolio. Along with secured credit lines and strong initial sales momentum, the project is now financially closed based on current velocity and is set for faster execution.  ALSO READ | B&K backs Hindustan Zinc on low-cost operations, silver-driven earnings

Ajmera Realty Q2 results

The company reported a 57 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹35.35 crore in the September quarter. Its net profit stood at ₹22.53 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income rose to ₹204.12 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from ₹147.59 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The company has raised ₹225 crore from investors on preferential allotment basis.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty are trading gap-down on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off-lows; Sensex down 260pts, Nifty nears 25,900; Realty, PSBs gain

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors rallies 3%, hits new high; surpasses TMPV in market cap ranking

Sambhv Steel Tubes

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 6% on expansion plans; check details here

Stock broker, broker, market crash, market fall, loss, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock

ACC, MGL, Trent, REC, PFC, Bata and 35 others from BSE 500 hit 52-week lows

Kaynes Tech share price

Kaynes Tech snaps 30% rout as stock soars 7% on positive reports

Topics : Markets News Buzzing stocks Markets Ajmera Group Nifty Realty Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon