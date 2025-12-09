Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 6% on expansion plans; check details here

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 6% on expansion plans; check details here

According to the filing, Sambhv Steel Tubes has approved an expansion plan for its stainless steel cold-rolled coils and pre-galvanised (GP) coils manufacturing at its Kuthrel Unit

Sambhv Steel Tubes

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares rose 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹97.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved the expansion plan for the manufacturing of Stainless Steel Cold Rolled Coils & Pre-Galvanised (GP) Coils.
 
At 11:40 AM, Sambhav Steel’s share price was trading 5.88 per cent higher at ₹97.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 84,782.7.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,867.15 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹149.24, and its 52-week low was at ₹87.05.  
 
 
According to the filing, Sambhv Steel Tubes has approved an expansion plan for its stainless steel cold-rolled coils and pre-galvanised (GP) coils manufacturing at its Kuthrel Unit (Village Kuthrel, Tehsil Raipur, District Raipur, Chhattisgarh).
 
The project covers the Cold Rolling Mill (CRM) with Bright Annealing (BA) line and the Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL), where existing capacity for each is 58,000 MT per annum, with utilisation at 86 per cent for CRM+BA and 100 per cent for CGL. 
 
The company plans to add 58,000 MT per annum capacity to each line, taking total capacity to 1,16,000 MT per annum for both CRM+BA and CGL. The expansion is targeted for completion by Q4 FY26, with a proposed investment of ₹50 crore to be funded through internal accruals. The rationale for the project is to meet both captive requirements and growing market demand for its products.
 
Sambhv Steel Tubes is an integrated steel manufacturer based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with a growing presence in mild and stainless steel products spanning coils, pipes and tubes. Evolving from its roots as a trusted steel producer, the company has transformed into a brand built around the ethos of “Sab Sambhv Hai” (everything is possible), focusing on possibility, resilience and progress. Under its “Made in India” positioning, Sambhv manufactures precision-engineered structural pipes and stainless steel coils, supported by backward integration, strategic location and in-house power and intermediate products such as sponge iron and billets.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty are trading gap-down on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300pts, Nifty below 25,900; IT, auto drag; PSBs, realty defy

Stock market nifty Sensex

D-St rout extends as Sensex falls 700 pts intraday; here's what happened

Tata motors

Ambit starts coverage on Tata Motors CV with 19% upside target; here's why

The Nifty Defence index trades below 200-DMA for the first-time ever, shows the daily chart.

Nifty Defence cracks below 200-DMA; analysts flag key support at 7,300

DBS

DBS flags 3 top risks to global markets in 2026; US tech correction looms

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon