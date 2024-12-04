Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Olopatadine drug; stock up 2%

Alembic Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for Olopatadine drug; stock up 2%

Alembic has a cumulative total of 219 ANDA approvals (192 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from the USFDA

market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of pharmaceutical company Alembic Pharmaceuticals advanced 2.15 per cent to Rs 1,123 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.  The northward movement in the company’s share price followed news that the company had received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7 per cent (OTC).
 
“The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.7 per cent, of Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (Alcon) NDA - 206276. Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.7 per cent (OTC) is used to temporarily relieve itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander. Refer to the label for detailed indications,” the company said in a release.
 
 
In its filing, the company further stated, “The OTC market has an estimated size of $22 million for the twelve months ending September 2024, according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 219 ANDA approvals (192 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from the USFDA.”
 
Headquartered in India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. Alembic's state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities are approved by regulatory authorities in many developed countries, including the USFDA.
 
As of December 4, 2024, the company had a market capitalisation of Rs 21,660.27 crore on the NSE.
 
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals have delivered a return of 43.73 per cent year-to-date.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 80,950; Nifty at 24,450; Broader market gains

cement

Star Cement soars 14% on heavy volumes; stock rallies 26% in one week

PolicyBazaar

This fintech company zoomed over 150% thus far in CY2024; hits new high

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Wonderla zooms 15% on launching QIP at floor price of Rs 829.74 per share

Bank of India

BOI up 3% after reports suggest bank plans to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr

 
The pharmaceutical company’s shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,303.90 to Rs 736.95 on the NSE, as of December 4.
 
At around 11:38 AM on Wednesday, Alembic Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 1,105.95, up 0.60 per cent from their previous close on the NSE. Nearly 0.09 million shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, worth approximately Rs 10.51 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
 
In contrast, the BSE Sensex was trading at 80,945.73, up 99.98 points or 0.12 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was down 11.25 points or 0.05 per cent at 24,445.90.
 

Also Read

drugs, pharma sector

Nifty Pharma jumps over 2%: Analysts decode the drivers behind the rally

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Alembic Pharma share price gains 5% after USFDA okays seizures drug

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

What drove this pharmaceutical stock's 4% increase today? Find out here!

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Alembic Pharma shares jump 5% after USFDA approval; check details here

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Alembic Pharma shares rise after USFDA drug approval; check details here

Topics : Alembic Pharmaceuticals Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Markets Sensex Nifty Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon