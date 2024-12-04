Business Standard
Wonderla zooms 15% on launching QIP at floor price of Rs 829.74 per share

The company's board fixed the QIP's floor price at Rs 829.74 per share which translated to a premium of 0.22 per cent on the previous close

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wonderla Holidays shares zoomed 14.5 per cent in Wednesday's trade and logged an intraday high at Rs 947.95 per share. The stock was in demand a day after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP).
 
Around 12:57 PM, Wonderla share price was up 8.63 per cent at Rs 899.3 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 80,907.45. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 5,087.64 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 1,106.7 per share and 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 772.05 per share.
 
 
The company's board fixed the QIP's floor price at Rs 829.74 per share which translated to a premium of 0.22 per cent on the previous close. 
 
"We further wish to inform you that the ‘Relevant Date’ for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is December 3, 2024, and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs 829.74 per Equity Share," the filing read.
 
On October 4, 2024, the board approved the raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 800 crore by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method.
 
Wonderla Holidays is an Indian amusement park and hospitality company, best known for its chain of Wonderla amusement parks and resorts located in various cities across India. Founded in 2002, Wonderla operates three major amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka), and Hyderabad (Telangana). 

Wonderla Parks are renowned for their wide range of entertainment and adventure offerings, including thrilling rides, water slides, wave pools, and attractions suitable for all age groups. They are designed to provide a fun-filled experience, featuring a mix of land-based rides and water attractions, alongside restaurants, shopping outlets, and recreational areas.
 
In addition to the amusement parks, Wonderla Holidays also operates resorts located near its parks, offering visitors a complete leisure experience. These resorts provide accommodations, dining, and other amenities, ensuring a seamless vacation experience for guests. 
 
In the past one year, Woderla Holidays shares have lost 12 per cent against Sensex's rise of 17.3 per cent. 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

