Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Home / Markets / News / HDFC AMC bonus talk lift AMC shares in Monday's trade; analysts top bets

HDFC AMC bonus talk lift AMC shares in Monday's trade; analysts top bets

The board of HDFC AMC will consider a proposal for issue of bonus equity shares on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

bull, stock markets, markets

Shares of AMCs were in demand on Monday after HDFC AMC said will consider maiden bonus issue.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock price movement of AMCs today

 
Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) were in focus, and rallied up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.
 
HDFC Asset Management Company (₹5,668), UTI Asset Management Company (₹1,357.20), Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) (₹896) and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (₹843.95) were up 3 per cent each in intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.34 per cent at 82,219 at 11:12 AM.
 
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, HDFC AMC and NAM India have outperformed the market by surging 35 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively. However, UTI AMC was down 1 per cent, and Aditya Birla Sun Life was up 1 per cent during the same period. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 4.7 per cent.
 
 

HDFC AMC to announce maiden bonus issue

 
HDFC AMC on Friday, October 11, after market hours announced that its board will consider the issue of bonus share in their forthcoming meeting.
 
On September 26, 2025, wherein HDFC AMC had informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

“We wish to inform you that at the said meeting, the Board would also consider a proposal for issue of bonus equity shares,” HDFC AMC said in an exchange filing.
 

InCred Equities view on AMC sector

 
As per the data released by AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India), the overall average assets under management or AUM of mutual funds (MF) in September 2025 inched up (1.4 per cent month-on-month (MoM)) to ₹78 trillion because of relatively better capital market returns MoM, a sharp rise in ETF inflow, and steady equity fund inflow offset by high debt fund outflow. 
 
The net outflow stood at ₹42,800 crore. Equity schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹30,400 crore, down 9 per cent MoM, driven by higher cautious investment in large-cap, large & mid-cap, flexi-cap and precious ETF schemes. Debt funds saw a high net outflow of ₹1 trillion, led by liquid and money market funds.
 
Analysts at InCred Equities believe any softness in select AMC stocks on account of market volatility will give a good opportunity to add. The brokerage firm remains optimistic over the mid- to long-term horizon amid improving geographic penetration as well as the rising popularity of mutual fund schemes, mainly among the young and mid-income investors. 
 
Analysts' top pick remains NAM India (ADD; target price (TP) ₹920) for its consistent performance-led market share gains. The brokerage firm appreciates the yield protection by HDFC AMC (HOLD; TP ₹5,600), although the run-up in its stock price makes the risk-reward ratio unfavourable. Analysts maintain ADD rating on ABSL AMC (TP ₹1,000) for the slowdown in market share loss and its turnaround story. The undercurrent of likely acquisition of UTI AMC (ADD, TP ₹1,600) makes the stock attractive, analysts said.
 

Topics : The Smart Investor asset management companies stock market trading Market trends HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC AMC Nippon Life Company UTI Asset Management

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

