Monday, October 13, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Capital debut: Emkay Global bullish on brand, diversified growth play

Tata Capital debut: Emkay Global bullish on brand, diversified growth play

Tata Capital share price: The brokerage has initiated coverage on Tata Capital with an 'Add' rating and a September 2026 target price of ₹360, implying a 10 per cent upside over the issue price

Tata Capital share price

Photo: Company website

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has initiated coverage on the Tata Group’s flagship non-banking financial company (NBFC), Tata Capital, with an ‘Add’ rating on the scrip. The company’s shares are set to debut on the bourses today following the launch of its ₹15,511-crore initial public offering (IPO) — one of the largest in the NBFC space in recent years.
 
The brokerage has initiated coverage on Tata Capital stock with an ‘Add’ rating and a September 2026 target price of ₹360, implying a 10 per cent upside over the issue price of ₹326 per share. The rating is based on a FY27E price-to-book multiple of 2.8x.
 
 
According to Avinash Singh, senior research analyst at Emkay Global, the positive stance stems from multiple structural strengths, including the Tata Group’s strong parentage, a diversified product portfolio, and operating efficiencies that are expected to drive sustained profitability.
 
“Tata Capital’s AAA credit rating and access to abundant, low-cost debt make it well-positioned to emerge as a meaningful NBFC lender. Its diversified product mix and pan-India presence help mitigate concentration risks, while improving credit costs and operating leverage should drive a steady improvement in RoA and RoE to 2.2 per cent and 15.4 per cent, respectively, by FY28E,” said Singh.
 
Emkay expects Tata Capital’s earnings per share (EPS) to grow over 30 per cent between FY25–FY28, aided by a turnaround in the vehicle finance business and a higher share of secured loans.  ALSO READ | Tata Capital IPO Listing Today; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets drop; HCLTech Q2, Tata Capital IPO in focus

Indian stock market, stock market

Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut to test strength of IPO market next week

ipo market listing share market

IPO calendar: Muted week ahead; Tata Capital, LG Electronics debut in focus

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 329 pts, Nifty nears 25,300; SBI, Maruti rally 2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market close: Sensex rises 398 pts, Nifty50 at 25,182; all sectors in green; SMIDs advance

Tata parentage, diversified products key strengths

Emkay believes that Tata Capital’s group lineage provides strong competitive advantages — including superior access to financial and human capital, cost-efficient funding supported by a AAA credit rating, and wide brand recognition. These factors, the brokerage said, enable the company to cater to a broad customer base ranging from mass retail and MSMEs to large corporates.
 
Tata Capital operates in 27 states through a network of around 1,500 branches. Its most significant state contributes 14 per cent of total branches (over 200), while the single largest product accounts for only 17 per cent of total assets under management (AUM). Such diversification, Emkay said, has helped the NBFC quadruple its AUM over the past eight years, making it the third-largest private-sector NBFC despite several macro shocks, including demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strong growth outlook driven by operating leverage, better credit costs

Emkay expects Tata Capital’s retail and MSME franchises to benefit from improving credit demand and enhanced capital adequacy post-IPO. The brokerage sees the company’s net interest margin (NIM) expanding by 60–70 basis points to 5.8 per cent over FY25–FY28, driven by a rising share of high-yield assets, lower cost of borrowings, and better leverage.
 
Overall AUM is projected to nearly double to ₹4.3 trillion by FY28, while improving cost of funds and lower credit costs are expected to sustain profitability metrics.  ALSO READ | DMart Q2 show: Analysts flag margin strain despite steady revenue growth

Strong earnings growth but moderate returns

Emkay forecasts 24 per cent AUM CAGR and 30 per cent EPS CAGR over FY25–FY28, supported by operating leverage and improving asset quality in the vehicle finance segment. 
However, it expects moderate return ratios, with RoA and RoE reaching 2.2 per cent and 15.4 per cent, respectively, by FY28.
 
“Given the moderate return profile, the scope for re-rating in the near to medium term appears limited. Stock performance will largely be driven by book value compounding,” the brokerage added.
 
Key risks, Emkay cautioned, include delays in credit cost reduction in vehicle finance, and macroeconomic headwinds that could affect growth or asset quality.
 

More From This Section

Sky Gold and Diamonds Share Outlook

Why Nuvama turned bullish on Sky Gold ahead of Diwali? Sees 32% upside

DMart

DMart Q2 show: Analysts flag margin strain despite steady revenue growth

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Q2 preview: IT major to see profit uptick led by margin boost

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Why is analyst bullish on IGL, Uno Minda and Petronet LNG? check target

bull, stock markets, markets

Nifty misses new highs this CY after record 2024; Gold takes the spotlight

Topics : Tata Capital share market Buzzing stocks Share price Stock movemnet Markets Sensex Nifty The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ2 Results TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon