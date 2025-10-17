Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on IndiGo; check detailed analysis

Analyst recommends 'Bull Spread' on IndiGo; check detailed analysis

We saw the first sign long buildup on Thursday. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) by 1 per cent, with a 0.3 per cent rise in the price

stocks

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BULL SPREAD Strategy on INDIGO by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

  • Buy INDIGO (28-Oct Expiry) 5,900 CALL at ₹78 and simultaneously sell 6,000 CALL at ₹38
  • Lot Size 150
  • Cost of the strategy ₹40 (₹6,000 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹9,000, if INDIGO closes at or above 6,000 on Oct 28 expiry.
  • Breakeven point ₹5,940
  • Risk reward ratio 1:1.50
  • Approx margin required: ₹31,000

Rationale:

  • We saw the first sign long buildup on Thursday. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) by 1 per cent, with a 0.3 per cent rise in the price.
  • Short-term trend remains positive as it is placed above its 5, 11, and 20-day EMAs
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.
  • Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

