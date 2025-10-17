Canara HSBC Life Insurance lists flat at ₹106, gains 2% post listing

Canara HSBC Life Insurance listing: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, a Gurugram-based life insurance company, made its stock market debut on Friday, October 17, 2025, following the successful completion of its IPO. The company’s shares listed flat at ₹106 apiece on the NSE. Shortly after listing, the stock rose over 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹109.08.
On the BSE, the shares also opened at ₹106. However, post-listing the stock gained around 2 per cent from its opening price to touch a high of ₹109.
Canara HSBC's debut price came in slightly below expectations in the grey market, where its unlisted shares were trading at ₹109 per share, commanding a premium of ₹3 or 2.83 per cent ahead of the IPO listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO subscription status
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Canara HSBC Life IPO was subscribed 2.29 times, receiving bids for 382.16 million equity shares against 166.71 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 7.05 times the reserved quota. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed to 44 per cent, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion at 33 per cent.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO details
Canara HSBC launched its ₹2,517-crore initial public offering with an entire offer for sale (OFS) of 237.5 million equity shares, with no fresh issue component. The IPO was priced in the range of ₹100 to ₹106 per share, and investors could bid in lots of 140 shares.
The subscription window was open from October 10 to October 14, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue. SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, and it will be given to selling shareholders.