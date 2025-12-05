Analyst suggests bull call spread on CONCOR for Dec 30 expiry, here's why

Strategy on CONCOR by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Buy CONCOR (30-Dec Expiry) 520 CALL at ₹8.2and simultaneously sell 530 CALL at ₹4.9
- Lot size: 1,250
- Cost of the strategy: ₹3.3 (₹4,125 per strategy)
- Maximum profit: ₹8,375 If CONCOR closes at or above 530 on 30 Dec expiry.
- Breakeven Point: ₹524
- Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.03
- Approx margin required: ₹5,6000
Rationale:
- Short covering is seen in the CONCOR Futures, where we have seen a fall in OI with price rising by 1 per cent.
- The short-term trend of the stock turned positive as it crossed its 5-day EMA.
- Amongst the Options, put writing is seen at the 520 level.
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the current recovery.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)