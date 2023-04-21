Angel One reports data breach, says no impact on client securities, funds

“We have verified that such breach does not have any impact on client securities, funds and credentials; and all client accounts are secure. The data, claimed to have been accessed, cannot be used for any transactions,” said the broker in an exchange filing.

Stock broking firm Angel One, which manages over 13 million clients, reported data breach of client details stating that it received emails claiming unauthorised access. The company said that certain client profile data like name, email, mobile number and client holding data may have been accessed in an unauthorised manner.