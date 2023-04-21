close

Angel One reports data breach, says no impact on client securities, funds

Stock broking firm, which manages 13 million clients, said certain client profile data like name, email, mobile number and client holding data may have been accessed in an unauthorised manner

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Data Breach

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Stock broking firm Angel One, which manages over 13 million clients, reported data breach of client details stating that it received emails claiming unauthorised access. The company said that certain client profile data like name, email, mobile number and client holding data may have been accessed in an unauthorised manner.
“We have verified that such breach does not have any impact on client securities, funds and credentials; and all client accounts are secure. The data, claimed to have been accessed, cannot be used for any transactions,” said the broker in an exchange filing.

The broker added that there was no impact on operations or clients’ securities and client’s login credentials were not compromised

Topics : Angel one Data breach

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

